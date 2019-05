- A man shot a dog in self-defense Tuesday in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

Officers were called at 1 p.m. for a call of gunfire in the 7800 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man told officers that he was charged at by a bit pull and shot it twice in self-defense, police said.

Police, who called Animal Care and Control, did not know the condition of the dog.

The gunman was not charged because he had valid firearm and concealed carry cards, police said.

A spokesperson for animal control did not immediately reply to a request for details.