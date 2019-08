A man was shot Monday during a road-rage incident near the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The shooting began about 4 p.m. after a 39-year-old driver on the expressway refused to make room for a second merging driver, Chicago police said.

The merging driver eventually changed lanes in front of the 39-year-old and brake-checked him, police said. It was unclear if their vehicles touched.

The 39-year-old pulled off the expressway and stopped in the 9100 block of South Lafayette, police said. The other driver followed him, stopped his vehicle and pulled out a weapon.

He fired at the 39-year-old and struck him in the foot, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

The other driver returned to his vehicle and left the scene, police said. No arrests have been reported.