Man shot by Chicago police files lawsuit: 'It's not acceptable'

A man who was shot and wounded by two Chicago police officers says they ought to be fired from the force.

And he's not alone. Even the police superintendent recommended their firing.

But the Chicago police board didn't agree. Now, the shooting victim says the officers ought to be prosecuted.

Three years ago, Antwon Golette was shot by two Chicago police officers. They claimed they had seen him doing a drug deal, and then he tried to run them over with his car. Golette was found not guilty on all charges, and the police shooting was found by the Independent Police Review Board to be unjustified.

Now, Golette and his attorneys are asking why the two officers who shot him only received one year suspensions from the police board last month, instead of getting fired.

“I'm hurt, I'm sad by it, I'm sickened in it, it's not acceptable,” Golette said.

“Even the police superintendent Eddie Johnson recommended both officers should have been terminated,” said attorney Chris Stewart.

The police superintendent's recommendation, however, wasn't accepted by the police board. It decided the two officers, Jaime Gaeta and Harry Matheos, deserved one year suspensions. The board's opinion stated that the officers had "limited time....to react to a dynamic situation" and that each officer had "an exemplary complimentary history" with the department.

Golette's attorneys say the two officers should be charged with attempted murder, and the one year suspensions are insufficient.

“It does more harm to the police officers, the good ones out there, when you don't hold the ones that bring discredit to the department, accountable,” Stewart said.

The state's attorney's office has previously said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers.

Golette has filed a civil lawsuit against the city for excessive force, and the city declined to comment on Monday.

The police superintendent and the officers both can appeal to the circuit court if they're unhappy with the police board's decision. So far, there's no sign that either plans to do so.