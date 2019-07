A man was found fatally shot Saturday inside a Park Manor home on the South Side.

About 2:30 p.m., officers found the 29-year-old inside the home in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue with a gunshot wound to his forehead, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.