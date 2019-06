A 21-year-old man was shot near this carnival in Chatham. (Image: Sun-Times Media Wire) A 21-year-old man was shot near this carnival in Chatham. (Image: Sun-Times Media Wire)

- A 21-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

He was in a parking lot near the Dan Ryan expressway in the first block of 87th street when an unknown vehicle drove up and someone inside began to fire shots at him, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck once in the abdomen and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate the shooting.