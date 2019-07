Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate July 18, 2019, in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street. | Chicago police Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate July 18, 2019, in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street. | Chicago police

- Police have released video of a man wanted for questioning in a Lincoln Park attack that critically wounded a DePaul graduate with slashes to her face and throat.

The man is currently a suspect in West Town vehicle theft case, but has “similar demographics” to a suspect in the sexually motivated Lincoln Park assault and attempted abduction, Chicago police said.

In the July 18 attack, a 22-year-old woman was walking home when someone attacked her and slashed her face and throat, police said. She was found bleeding in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is also wanted for attempting to abduct the woman.

Investigators are treating the attack as sexually motivated, police have said. The woman fended off her attacker and was not sexually assaulted, according to police. A police spokesman said the attack appeared to be random.

Police said the suspect is known to frequently visit the area near the intersection of Milwaukee, Grand and Halsted, and the area near Division and Orleans streets.

Police released surveillance video that shows a man biking into a parking garage on July 17 in the 300 block of North Desplaines Street and allegedly stealing valuables from inside cars.

Anyone who knows the man’s identity is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.