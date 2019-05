A makeshift memorial honoring Marlen Ochoa-Lopez is now in Pilsen where her mural sits. Her broken-hearted parents were there to see it on Wednesday.

The Ochoa-Lopez family, who arrived Tuesday night from Mexico, went to visit her baby boy – Yovani – Wednesday at Christ Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

On Wednesday night, loved ones remembered the young mother at a beauty shop where she used to stop every day after school.

It has been almost a month since 19-year-old Ochoa Lopez went missing. She was nine months pregnant. The teenager was eventually found strangled to death, with her baby cut from her womb.

Baby Yovani’s extended family – his grandmothers and a great-grandmother – from Mexico visited him for several hours at the hospital. One relative says she told the child “you’re a fighter, God is with you.” She also said “grab my hand” and she says the child responded by grabbing her finger.

The family from Mexico will stay in the states for the next couple of weeks to attend the funeral and help with medical care for baby Yovani.

Family says there are still a lot of complications, but a test was completed and he is showing improvement.

Three people were charged in the murder of Ochoa-Lopez. Her visitation will be held Thursday and Friday in Stickney. Her funeral will be Saturday.