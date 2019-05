- Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized the justice system on Saturday after a judge let a 14-year-old shooting suspect be released to his parents.

The suspect is accused of shooting two people at the CTA's Argyle station on Monday night. He has a lengthy criminal record and has been arrested 16 times.

The mayor said he should not have been let go.

"He has more arrests than he has years," Emanuel said. "Everybody wants to talk about what the police department is doing. I want to talk about the rest of the criminal justice system. Who puts a 14-year-old back on the street without an electric monitor?"

Emanuel said he is frustrated that police are often blamed for situations like this, which are actually the responsibility of judges and other officials.