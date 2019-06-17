< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mayor Lightfoot decides to not punish CPD second-in-command for Aruba vacation CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot was still upset over the weekend that Chicago's number two cop took his family to a Caribbean island. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and other financial heavyweights, Mayor Lightfoot dealt with a more prosaic concern: the family vacation taken by the Chicago Police Department's first deputy superintendent, Anthony Riccio.</p><p>Lightfoot's spokeswoman wrote, "The mayor spoke directly with First Deputy Riccio earlier today, making clear her expectations for all police officers going forward and emphasizing the importance for CPD's exempt ranks to lead by example."</p><p>The mayor has asked top cops not to take vacations this summer and was surprised by Riccio's long-planned trip to the Caribbean. Riccio reportedly celebrated a daughter's graduation with a six-day trip to the Caribbean. He apparently pre-paid it, before Lightfoot's no time-off order. In the end, she decided to let it go.</p><p>"The mayor believes the issue is resolved," her spokeswoman said, "and she continues to have full confidence in the first deputy and every member of the Chicago Police Department."</p><p>The mayor's two-day trip to New York includes a meeting Tuesday with Mayor Bill De Blasio and a speech to a Democratic party LGBTQ group.</p><p>Lightfoot's trying to raise her national profile, recording an interview with Stephen Colbert to air on Thursday. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Protesters_rally_outside_Fairlife_dairy__0_7412349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Protesters_rally_outside_Fairlife_dairy__0_7412349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Protesters_rally_outside_Fairlife_dairy__0_7412349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Protesters_rally_outside_Fairlife_dairy__0_7412349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Protesters_rally_outside_Fairlife_dairy__0_7412349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A big protest was held Monday outside the headquarters of Fairlife dairy in Chicago’s West Loop." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters rally outside Fairlife dairy headquarters in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A big protest was held Monday outside the headquarters of Fairlife dairy in Chicago’s West Loop.</p><p>That is the company that bought milk from Fair Oaks Farms in northwest Indiana where an animal rights group secretly recorded employees abusing cows and calves.</p><p>The protesters are demanding big changes in the dairy industry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/reports-off-duty-cook-county-sheriff-s-deputy-shoots-carjacking-suspect-in-chicago" title="Reports: Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy shoots carjacking suspect in Chicago" data-articleId="413242500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Reports__Off_duty_Cook_County_sheriff_s__0_7412660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Reports__Off_duty_Cook_County_sheriff_s__0_7412660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Reports__Off_duty_Cook_County_sheriff_s__0_7412660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Reports__Off_duty_Cook_County_sheriff_s__0_7412660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/Reports__Off_duty_Cook_County_sheriff_s__0_7412660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 16-year-old boy was wounded and a 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reports: Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy shoots carjacking suspect in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old boy was wounded and a 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood.</p><p>The teen attempted to carjack an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to reports. The officer then shot the teen.</p><p>No further details were immediately available.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/7-eleven-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-suburban-chicago" title="7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in suburban Chicago" data-articleId="413237268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday by two men in north suburban Niles.</p><p>The men entered the store minutes apart in the 7400 block of West Oakton Street, Niles police said in a statement.</p><p>The second man entered about 7:45 p.m. and immediately pointed a handgun to the clerk, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/protesters-rally-outside-fairlife-dairy-headquarters-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/25B629E96B524660A47A42366684AF32_1560827002271_7412698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="25B629E96B524660A47A42366684AF32_1560827002271.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protesters rally outside Fairlife dairy headquarters in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/reports-off-duty-cook-county-sheriff-s-deputy-shoots-carjacking-suspect-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/attempted%20carjacking_1560826069484.jpg_7412662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="attempted carjacking_1560826069484.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reports: Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy shoots carjacking suspect in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/new-jersey-man-reportedly-found-dead-in-hotel-is-latest-us-tourist-death-in-dominican-republic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship takes place on March 28, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)" title="1138869549_1560824660305-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-school-gym-teacher-indicted-on-sexual-misconduct-charges-involving-28-first-grade-girls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Austin Hopkins pictured, faces 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving 28 students. (Photo by Warren County Jail)" title="hopkins_1560821940492-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges involving 28 first-grade girls</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/attempted%20carjacking_1560826069484.jpg_7412662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/attempted%20carjacking_1560826069484.jpg_7412662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/attempted%20carjacking_1560826069484.jpg_7412662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/attempted%20carjacking_1560826069484.jpg_7412662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Reports: Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy shoots carjacking suspect in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/7-eleven-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-suburban-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/17/robbery%20suspects_1560825092638.jpg_7412081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/new-jersey-man-reportedly-found-dead-in-hotel-is-latest-us-tourist-death-in-dominican-republic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1138869549%20THUMB_1560824660305.jpg_7412256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Corales&#x20;Puntacana&#x20;Resort&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Club&#x20;Championship&#x20;takes&#x20;place&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;March&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x2c;&#x20;Dominican&#x20;Republic&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marianna&#x20;Massey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man reportedly found dead in hotel is latest US tourist death in Dominican Republic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elementary-school-gym-teacher-indicted-on-sexual-misconduct-charges-involving-28-first-grade-girls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/hopkins_1560821940492_7411898_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;Austin&#x20;Hopkins&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;faces&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;36&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;gross&#x20;sexual&#x20;imposition&#x20;involving&#x20;28&#x20;students&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Warren&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges involving 28 first-grade girls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-superintendent-eddie-johnson-out-of-hospital-after-clot-treated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/01/eddie%20johnson_1554173671188.jpg_6970448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/01/eddie%20johnson_1554173671188.jpg_6970448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/01/eddie%20johnson_1554173671188.jpg_6970448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/01/eddie%20johnson_1554173671188.jpg_6970448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/01/eddie%20johnson_1554173671188.jpg_6970448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson out of hospital after clot treated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 