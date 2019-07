- Mayor Lightfoot had some tough words for the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday while attending a leadership training program in New York City.

After one of Chicago’s bloodiest weekends of the year -- more than 40 people shot, nine of them dead – Mayor Lightfoot discussed the ongoing issue.

One weekend does not make a trend,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “But we've now had a couple weekends, where it feels like we are losing the streets.”

Lightfoot's concerns about losing the streets came as she and dozens of other mayors from around the world opened a yearlong executive training program in New York. Funded by billionaire former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, it's designed, according to Harvard University's website, "to equip them with the tools and expertise to effectively lead complex cities."

Given last weekend's bloodshed in Chicago, is the current police superintendent an effective leader?

“I do continue to have faith in Supt. Johnson,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “But it's no secret that I’m pushing him and his leadership team to do better.”

The Mayor said she's aware of the growing speculation that she'll soon choose a new police superintendent, but would not discuss it, insisting that what's most important is to reduce bloodshed.