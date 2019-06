- City leaders met Monday following another violent weekend.

The second weekend of June saw 39 people shot, three of them fatally. Police were also able to arrest 36 pwoplw on gun-related charges and remove 115 illegal weapons from the street.

Since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took over, “Accountability Monday” has become a weekly affair between the mayor and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Also meeting with Mayor Lightfoot Monday was all 22 police district commanders to go over the weekend violence numbers.

“There's nothing wrong with having another set of eyes looking at what we are doing,” said Johnson.

A police spokesperson says officers also arrested four robbery suspects and two shooting offenders over the weekend.

In hopes of decreasing violence numbers, the mayor and superintendent have announced the creation of "Business Liaison Officers.” Each of the 22 districts will have a designated officer to be in direct communication between local businesses and the police.

“All those officers will have cell phones, so instead of those businesses trying to reach out to the commanders personally, they have an officer that they can go to 24 hours a day and report if they need some help,” said Johnson.