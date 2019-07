- Metra trains on the Union Pacific-Northwest line are halted in both directions north of the Barrington station Tuesday after a person was hit by a train near northwest suburban Cary.

The pedestrian was struck about 7 a.m. by outbound train No. 603 near northwest suburban Cary, according to a Metra spokesman. The person was killed.

Metra is operating limited service between Barrington and Chicago, but service north of the Barrington station remains halted as of 8:45 a.m., Metra officials said.

Metra is advising commuters to expect extensive delays and listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.