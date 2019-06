Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

- A disturbing new report shows many drivers think it is not risky to drive after using marijuana, and most think they won't get caught.

Do you need a new reason to complain about traffic? Turns out, many drivers are stoned.

"I think they think they get more calm when they're smoking as opposed to other substance usage," said Abby Salter, a millennial driver. "So they think it's OK to drive."

A new report from AAA says 14.8 million American drivers got behind the wheel within an hour of smoking marijuana in just the past month.

That's almost 15 million baked drivers, who are twice as likely to be involved in a crash.

"We know that marijuana impairs judgment, it can alter reaction times, so we just want to educate drivers about the dangers of using marijuana," said Beth Mosher, AAA.

As Illinois gets ready to legalize pot, it appears we could use some education. Unlike drunk or distracted driving, many Americans think driving high is only "slightly dangerous" or "not dangerous at all".

So who is most likely to be out here driving high? Millennials.

"So we really want to educate parents and young adults about these dangers, especially parents of teen drivers, and we really want to help law enforcement get the tools they need because they're on the front lines of making sure our roads are safe," said Mosher.

And here's some taunting for police. This new report shows a whopping 70 percent believe police won't catch them driving high.