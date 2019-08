A north suburban man has been charged with a hate crime for attacking a motorcyclist displaying a Mexican flag with an ice pick Wednesday in unincorporated Gurnee.

Joseph L. Zens, 67, is charged with a felony hate crime and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault for the attack about 11:35 a.m. along Delany Road in unincorporated Gurnee, according to Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

The 57-year-old man was riding a motorcycle with a Mexican flag on it north on Delany near Sunset Avenue when Zens cut him off in a Hyundai SUV, Covelli said in a statement.