- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of a missing Gary, Indiana woman after investigators say she may have been kidnapped.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27, was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois. After not having contact with her, Buchanan's family reported her missing Monday.

Buchanan, who has tattoos on both forearms, is described by police as being 5-feet-1, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple dress, denim jacket, clear wedge shoes, several necklaces, a bracelet and hair clip.

Authorities believe Buchanan could be in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.