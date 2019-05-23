< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story408636775" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408636775" data-article-version="1.0">Moose crashes Illinois couple's elopement</h1>
</header> Moose crashes Illinois couple's elopement class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408636775.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var Image Gallery
The newlyweds, pictured, had reportedly never seen a moose before their big day. (Sarah Goff/sarahgoffphotography.com) (Sarah Goff/sarahgoffphotography.com) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408636775-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wedding-moose-2_1558642122096.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-1_1558642121974_7306698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408636775-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wedding-moose-1_1558642121974.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408636775-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The newlyweds, pictured, had reportedly never seen a moose before their big day. (Sarah Goff/sarahgoffphotography.com)" title="wedding-moose-2_1558642122096.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The newlyweds, pictured, had reportedly never seen a moose before their big day. (Sarah Goff/sarahgoffphotography.com)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-1_1558642121974_7306698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="One coupled eloped to Colorado specifically to keep their wedding intimate, though an uninvited guest ending up crashing the nuptials – a moose. (Sarah Goff/sarahgoffphotography.com)" title="wedding-moose-1_1558642121974.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>One coupled eloped to Colorado specifically to keep their wedding intimate, though an uninvited guest ending up crashing the nuptials – a moose. (Sarah Goff/sarahgoffphotography.com)" title="wedding-moose-2_1558642122096.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-1_1558642121974_7306698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="One coupled eloped to Colorado specifically to keep their wedding intimate, though an uninvited guest ending up crashing the nuptials – a moose. (FoxNews.com) - A couple eloped to Colorado specifically to keep their wedding intimate, but an uninvited guest ending up crashing the private nuptials.

On May 20, an Illinois couple said "I do" in Rocky Mountain National Park with only the officiant and wedding photography crew in attendance – before a wild moose arrived to pay her respects, the Denver Post reports.

Wedding officiant Jane Gorman told the outlet that a runner had approached the group ahead of the ceremony with the news that a moose had been spotted in the area, though they didn't think much of it.

"Anything can happen with weather, but that was unexpected," Gorman dished of the "cool" sight.

Photographer Sarah Goff said the couple, who she has identified as Amber and Kyle on Facebook, couldn't believe that they had a wedding crasher.

"They were so excited and I think terrified of this moose. They ended up just watching her cross and so that was the shot we got," she told Fox 31.

"[The moose] just kept coming closer and closer," the photographer dished to the Post. "We kept an eye on her, and when there was a break in all the people looking at her she came up onto the trail."

According to the outlet, the newlyweds had never seen a moose before their big day. Man, 63, reported missing from Chicago
Posted May 23 2019 05:12PM CDT

A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Bruce Burks was last seen Thursday on a southbound Red Line train at the 79th Street station, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds and considered endangered because he has dementia, police said. He is bald and has a medium complexion. Man acquitted of killing 2-year-old boy, dumping dismembered body in Chicago lagoon
Posted May 23 2019 04:52PM CDT

A northern Illinois man has been acquitted of killing a 2-year-old son of his daughter's friend and dumping the dismembered remains in a Chicago lagoon.

Kamel Harris was found not guilty by a Cook County jury on Thursday, one day after he took the witness stand and proclaimed his innocence.

Harris testified Kyrian's mother left him in Harris' care in August 2015 as she and Harris' daughter left for Iowa to set up new jobs. He told jurors three people later showed up at his residence, saying they were there to pick up Kyrian and he allowed the boy to go. Fake plumbers burglarizing elderly homeowners in Chicago, police say
Posted May 23 2019 02:58PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 02:59PM CDT

Men posing as plumbers and construction workers have been tricking elderly homeowners to let them inside, where they steal valuables.

The three reported ruse burglaries happened over the last two weeks in the Dunning and Belmont Terrace neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

In each incident, multiple males told the homeowners they were conducting plumbing work or construction, police said. Once they were let inside, they stole cash and jewelry. May 23, 2019 Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-63-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Screen-Shot-2019-05-23-at-4.35.04-PM_1558649521350_7307346_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Screen-Shot-2019-05-23-at-4.35.04-PM_1558649521350_7307346_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Screen-Shot-2019-05-23-at-4.35.04-PM_1558649521350_7307346_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Screen-Shot-2019-05-23-at-4.35.04-PM_1558649521350_7307346_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Screen-Shot-2019-05-23-at-4.35.04-PM_1558649521350_7307346_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man, 63, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-acquitted-of-killing-2-year-old-boy-dumping-dismembered-body-in-chicago-lagoon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man acquitted of killing 2-year-old boy, dumping dismembered body in Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-accused-of-impregnating-11-year-old-arizona-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/23/KSAZ%20Carlos%20Jacinto%20Cobo-Perez%20mugshot%20052319_1558641113159.jpg_7306480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carlos&#x20;Jacinto&#x20;Cobo-Perez" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/man-allegedly-hiding-drugs-in-butt-accidentally-shoots-himself-in-penis-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cameron%20Jeffrey%20Wilson_1558644139420.jpg_7306721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cameron%20Jeffrey%20Wilson_1558644139420.jpg_7306721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cameron%20Jeffrey%20Wilson_1558644139420.jpg_7306721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cameron%20Jeffrey%20Wilson_1558644139420.jpg_7306721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cameron%20Jeffrey%20Wilson_1558644139420.jpg_7306721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly hiding drugs in butt accidentally shoots himself in testicles, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/moose-crashes-illinois-couple-s-elopement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/wedding-moose-2_1558642122096_7306699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;newlyweds&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;reportedly&#x20;never&#x20;seen&#x20;a&#x20;moose&#x20;before&#x20;their&#x20;big&#x20;day&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Sarah&#x20;Goff&#x2f;sarahgoffphotography&#x2e;com&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Moose crashes Illinois couple's elopement</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 