- Day one of a two-day visitation saw not a dry eye as people walked in and out of the funeral home in Stickney Thursday to mourn the loss of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

The room was filled with flowers and pictures of the 19-year-old. Her beautiful wedding photo was framed beside a closed casket.

Skies were blue and hearts were, too. Those who knew her personally, like Daniel Mendoza, said, “You know I always kiss my saint, you know every night for her.”

Strangers, touched by her tragic ending were there as well, like Mario Medina. He said, "I’m sorry for your loss and it hurts.”

Mourners flowed into Mt. Auburn Funeral Home together to say a final farewell to the young mom taken too soon.

“I’m so really sad. I’m so really sad for the family," said family friend Veronica Delgado.

Ochoa-Lopez was last seen April 23rd. Police say she went to a home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the promise of getting free baby clothes. There, police say she was strangled to death and her baby cut from her womb.

Classmates from Latino Youth are still in shock at the horrific way her beautiful life ended.

"You know she was a very hard working person in my eyes. I sat next to her I think for like a semester. We talked. We laughed. She said funny things. I said funny things. And it really hurts," one classmate said.

A number of friends arrived at the visitation early, handing out water and Latino pastries to mourners, wanting nothing more than to be a support to a family that's suffering.

Veronica Delgado was among them.

“You know all the times she smile, all the times she’s happy, like this I need to know. I mean the only thing that I need is pray for the family, pray for Marlen and pray for the baby," she said.

Baby Yavani remains on life support. His grandmothers, who are in Chicago from Mexico on humanitarian visas, are praying for a miracle.

Mourners left with a prayer card. On it, Ochoa-Lopez's smiling face, dressed all in white. Visitation continues Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Her funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m.