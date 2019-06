An inmate is being held in solitary confinement in southern Wisconsin after being diagnosed with the mumps.

County authorities learned of the viral infection on May 30 after the detainee was transferred to the custody of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Kenosha County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Later that day, the inmate showed symptoms of the mumps, Kenosha County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Chris Hannah said. He was transferred back to the Kenosha jail the same day and placed in medical isolation.

Inmates possibly exposed to the mumps were placed in isolated dorms as a precaution, Hannah said.

Mumps is spread through direct contact salvia or respiratory droplets from the mouth, nose or throat.

The sheriff’s office said it’s following guidelines for mumps prevention from the Centers for Disease Control.