Nearly 200 new Chicago police officers receive assignments style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Nearly 200 probationary officers are being deployed to police districts in Chicago neighborhoods.</p> <p>Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio say Saturday that the assignments are the first for the new officers.</p> <p>More than two-thirds of the 198 new officers are being sent to districts headquartered in south side and west side neighborhoods. 