- The new acting director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is speaking out for the first time about recent deaths involving children being monitored by the agency.

Marc Smith is the 15th DCFS director in the last 16 years. He was selected by Governor JB Pritzker in late March, just weeks before the death of AJ Freund.

The Crystal Lake 5-year-old had contact with DCFS four months before his parents were charged with his murder.

"The fact that they were already touched by DCFS and had a relationship means that there was work that we should have did better,” Smith said.

Governor Pritzker ordered University of Chicago researchers to study the agency and make recommendations. Their report won't be made public until Wednesday.