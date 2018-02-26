Northwestern student dies suddenly after being rushed to hospital by friends

There’s a mystery on the campus of Northwestern University after the sudden death of a student after her friends raced her to the hospital.

Evanston police are still investigating the official cause of death.

Police say they are waiting on toxicology reports and are interviewing family and friends.

20-year-old Kenzie Krogh, who’s a junior at Northwestern, died Sunday morning.

A commander with the Evanston Police Department says Krogh told some friends Saturday morning she wasn't feeling well, so they took her to St. Francis hospital where she died less than 24 hours later.

Police are now investigating the student's death and say foul play is not suspected.

Krogh is from Durham, North Carolina and was a school of education and social policy student. She also worked with the Kellogg School of Management as a research and teaching assistant.

The administration at Kellogg says, "she was a remarkable young woman who was animated by a deep intellectual curiosity about the social sciences and the arts. Her vibrant energy, compassion and kindness will be missed."

Krogh was active on campus. She volunteered her time and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.

Counseling is being offered on campus for students who need it.