Police are attempting to identify one of two pedestrians struck by a driver Friday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The unidentified woman is in her early 20s and was struck by a vehicle about 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Ridge Avenue, police said. She suffered a broken leg and injuries to her head and face. She is in critical condition.

The woman was wearing a peach colored shirt and black jeans, police said. She is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.

The crash happened when a driver attempted to overtake two vehicles on the right side of the street and struck the pedestrians, police said.

The other person struck, a 30-year-old man, had injuries to his head and face, police said.

Paramedics were called and took both people to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The driver was given two tickets for striking a pedestrian in the roadway, a one ticket for overtaking a vehicle on the right, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.