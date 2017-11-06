< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Person in custody after SWAT standoff in Chicago

Posted Jun 01 2019 12:17PM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 01:29PM CDT Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410291661-393837442" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Jun 01 2019 12:17PM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 01:29PM CDT CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - 

A person was arrested Saturday after barricading himself inside a Longwood Manor garage on the South Side.

About 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 9700 block of South Wallace Street and found the man holed up in the garage, Chicago police said.

An hourlong standoff with police and SWAT teams ensued, and he was arrested about an hour later.

No further information was immediately available. below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story410291661 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-410291661",i="relatedHeadlines-410291661",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1489_" > More Local Stories

Chicago Public Schools sends out layoff notifications

Posted Jun 01 2019 02:13PM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 02:24PM CDT

Chicago Public Schools officials have started notifying hundreds of teachers and support staffers that they will be laid off at the end of the school year but that most of them will eventually be re-hired.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that CPS started sending notifications to 220 teachers and 498 support staffers on Friday as part of an annual shuffle as principles throughout the district eliminate positions in response to declining enrollment and other issues.

CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton says in a statement that the "annual staffing adjustment process" is being done early enough to provide principals time to fill 700 teaching and staff positions by the next school year. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Public Schools sends out layoff notifications</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 02:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago Public Schools officials have started notifying hundreds of teachers and support staffers that they will be laid off at the end of the school year but that most of them will eventually be re-hired.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times reports that CPS started sending notifications to 220 teachers and 498 support staffers on Friday as part of an annual shuffle as principles throughout the district eliminate positions in response to declining enrollment and other issues.</p><p>CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton says in a statement that the "annual staffing adjustment process" is 31 people shot across Chicago, 4 fatally, in first 12 hours of the weekend

Posted Jun 01 2019 11:19AM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 11:20AM CDT

At least 31 people were shot in a rash of violence during the first 12 hours of the weekend in Chicago, leaving four people dead by early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Authorities responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert discovered the latest homicide at 4:11 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Morgan in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man had been shot in the chest and he later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>31 people shot across Chicago, 4 fatally, in first 12 hours of the weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 11:20AM CDT</span></p> Illinois Senate approves bill to expand abortion rights

Posted Jun 01 2019 09:26AM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 10:23AM CDT

The Illinois Senate has approved a bill to replace the state's abortion law with less restrictive language that gives people "a fundamental right" to make decisions about their reproductive health.

A vote of 34-20 Friday night after an emotional debate sends the measure to Gov. Pritzker, who was on the Senate floor hugging and congratulating its supporters. He has pledged to sign it.

After at least a half-dozen Republican-controlled states have adopted steep restrictions on abortion, Illinois appears to be answering with legislation to provide statutory protections for the procedure. class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Illinois_Senate_approves_bill_to_expand__0_7343169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Illinois_Senate_approves_bill_to_expand__0_7343169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Illinois_Senate_approves_bill_to_expand__0_7343169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Illinois_Senate_approves_bill_to_expand__0_7343169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Illinois_Senate_approves_bill_to_expand__0_7343169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Illinois Senate has approved a bill to replace Illinois' abortion law with less restrictive language that gives people "a fundamental right" to make decisions about their reproductive health." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois Senate approves bill to expand abortion rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 09:26AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Illinois Senate has approved a bill to replace the state's abortion law with less restrictive language that gives people "a fundamental right" to make decisions about their reproductive health.</p><p>A vote of 34-20 Friday night after an emotional debate sends the measure to Gov. Pritzker, who was on the Senate floor hugging and congratulating its supporters. He has pledged to sign it.</p><p>After at least a half-dozen Republican-controlled states have adopted steep restrictions on abortion, Illinois appears to be answering with legislation to provide statutory protections for the procedure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> Featured Videos

Illinois Senate approves bill to expand abortion rights

Remains found may be that of missing Maleah Davis, police say

Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018, police say

Firefighters around the world rally to support son of firefighter with cancer url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Timeline_of_Maleah_Davis__disappearance_0_7255515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Timeline_of_Maleah_Davis__disappearance_0_20190514040219-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Remains found may be that of missing Maleah Davis, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-crime-down-through-may-compared-to-2018-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/gun_1546313764856_6575362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gun_1546313764856.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20FIREFIGHTER%20SON%20GRADUATION%2010P%20_00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png_7342380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTER SON GRADUATION 10P _00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters around the world rally to support son of firefighter with cancer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch Most Recent

Person in custody after SWAT standoff in Chicago

31 people shot across Chicago, 4 fatally, in first 12 hours of the weekend

Trump offers condolences after Virginia Beach shooting

Applebee's selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades during the month of June

Illinois Senate approves bill to expand abortion rights data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Person in custody after SWAT standoff in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/31-people-shot-across-chicago-4-fatally-in-first-12-hours-of-the-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>31 people shot across Chicago, 4 fatally, in first 12 hours of the weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-offers-condolences-after-virginia-beach-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump offers condolences after Virginia Beach shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/applebee-s-selling-1-vodka-raspberry-lemonades-during-the-month-of-june" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Applebee's selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades during the month of June</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-senate-approves-bill-to-expand-abortion-rights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois Senate approves 