- CTA Red Line trains are suspended between the Howard and Addison stations on the North Side for a person who was hit by a train at the Bryn Mawr stop.

The CTA announced the initial delay about 1:35 p.m. Sunday, citing a “medical emergency on the tracks.” The suspension of service was announced at 2 p.m.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed that a person was hit by a train and said that recovery efforts are underway. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

A train conductor was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital for treatment, the fire department said. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Shuttle buses are providing service between Howard and Addison, the CTA said. Other alternatives to the Red Line on the North Side include the No. 22 Clark bus, the No. 36 Broadway bus and the No. 151 Sheridan bus.

The Red Line is still running between Addison and 95th Street on the South Side.