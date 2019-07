NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A video posted to social media shows a suburban gas station clerk telling a customer to “go back to their country” and threatening that immigration officials will come for them.

The Facebook video posted Tuesday is less than a minute long and apparently shows a verbal confrontation at a Bucky’s Gas Station at 1576 S. Washington St. in Naperville.

The video shows a clerk behind a counter commenting on undocumented immigrants to a woman.

“I’m an American,” he says. The woman replies, “And? What is your problem?”

“Are you a citizen?” the clerk asks. “Don’t you know the rules? They need to go back to their country. It’s illegal.”

After the woman threatens to call the police, the clerk tells her, “ICE will come… You’re in the wrong country.”

Naperville police said they are investigating the incident.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said on Facebook that “hate has no home here in Naperville.”

“Quite frankly, this type of behavior has no place in society at large,” he said. “Our city prides itself on being open and inclusive to all.”