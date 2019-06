- Chicago police have released a massive new batch of evidence in the controversial Jussie Smollett case.

The immense collection of evidence includes police reports, videos, and photos. One piece of video shows two officers arriving at Smollett's home the night of the alleged incident where he still has a makeshift noose around his neck.

Police originally released approximately 460 pages of documents in May from their investigation.

Smollett was charged with 16 counts alleging he lied to police when reporting he'd been the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January. Police contend the black and openly gay actor staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted publicity. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26 without Smollett admitting guilt.

The City of Chicago is seeking $130,000 from Smollett to cover the costs of the investigation into his reported beating. The city claims about two dozen detectives and officers investigated the entertainer's report that he was attacked, resulting in a "substantial number of overtime hours."

This story is breaking. Check back for updates as FOX 32 looks over the documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.