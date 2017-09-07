Police searching for young woman in need of medical attention

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 21-year-old woman who may be in need of medical attention went missing Tuesday from the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Taylor Randolph was last seen near the 1300 block of West 18th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Randolph was described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound black woman with a light complexion, gray eyes and brown, short hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.