Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos

- There was an outpouring of prayers from a Chicago community Friday night for the baby cut from the womb of murdered teenager Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

The baby has been on life support for several weeks. This remains a very difficult time for the family.

The baby's paternal grandparents have been granted an extension on their visa so they can stay in Chicago and do whatever they can to help.

Raising their voices in prayer, the family of baby Yovani Yadiel Lopez came together outside the hospital where he is fighting for his life. At just 6 weeks old, he has already been through the ordeal of a lifetime.

For the first time, the doctor treating baby Yovani stepped forward and offered prayers for his recovery.

“We pray for them not only now, but in the many months ahead,” said Dr. Brett Galley.

Yovani's short life began in horror, cut from his mother’s womb after she was killed inside a Southwest Side home.

Yovani's prognosis remains grim as machines keep him breathing. He has suffered severe brain damage.

Baby Yovani's father is faced with an impossible choice, whether or not to take his son off life support.

“I feel a lot of pressure, I feel sad,” said father Yovani Lopez.

The family is in the process of seeking a third opinion about Yovani's prognosis.