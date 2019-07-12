< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418331850" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418331850" data-article-version="1.0">President Trump tells ICE to focus on violent criminals first for deportation</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/president-trump-tells-ice-to-focus-on-violent-criminals-first-for-deportation">Mike Flannery </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/president-trump-tells-ice-to-focus-on-violent-criminals-first-for-deportation" addthis:title="President Trump tells ICE to focus on violent criminals first for deportation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418331850.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418331850");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418331850-417890345"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418331850-417890345" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/president-trump-tells-ice-to-focus-on-violent-criminals-first-for-deportation">Mike Flannery </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> But there's no sign yet of it happening in the city or its neighborhoods.</p><p>President Donald Trump Monday said immigration enforcement raids did occur over the weekend, but did not reveal where or how many.</p><p>The president said he wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to focus first on migrants who are killers or otherwise violent criminals.</p><p>Turns out, that is exactly what one of his most outspoken critics says, too.</p><p>“We should focus our resources on those who are making the communities that they live in dangerous. Get rid of them first. That ought to be our priority,” Senator Dick Durbin said.</p><p>But 11th Ward Republican Committeeman Carl Segvich, a strong supporter of the president, wants him to deliver on those large-scale deportations he's long promised at campaign rallies.</p><p>“Every illegal alien is supposed to be arrested, handcuffed and deported. What's so difficult to understand about that?” Segvich said.</p><p>Local activists vowing to protect violators of immigration laws say they will try to disrupt any enforcement raids that come to their attention.</p><p>“To neighbors afraid of the raids: we have your back. We are right here, your alderwoman, me as the state senator,” said Illinois State Senator Robert Peters.</p><p>Immigration enforcement officials said it takes time to track down convicted criminals whom a judge has ordered out of the country.</p><p>“Two officers about eight hours -- man hours -- spent on actually targeting and making these arrests,” said ICE Field Office Director Greg Archambeault.</p><p>For now, it appears, raids that do take place will not be as large as activists had feared -- or the president's supporters had hoped. no injuries reported" data-articleId="418325832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters responded to the 6800 block of South Lafayette on Monday, July 15, 2019. | Chicago Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire spreads to 3 homes in Englewood; no injuries reported</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No one was injured after a fire spread to several homes Monday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.</p><p>Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. for a blaze in the 6800 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.</p><p>The fire was upgraded within minutes as crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent houses, Merritt said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/driver-wanted-for-critically-injuring-divvy-rider-in-chicago-hit-and-run" title="Driver wanted for critically injuring Divvy rider in Chicago hit-and-run" data-articleId="418314526" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver wanted for critically injuring Divvy rider in Chicago hit-and-run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a driver who struck and critically injured a bicyclist Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.</p><p>A 25-year-old woman was cycling westbound on a Divvy bike about 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Chicago Avenue when a car, possibly a blue Honda Civic, struck her from behind, Chicago police said. The Honda jumped a curb, struck a tree and continued westbound.</p><p>The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mother-of-man-who-killed-chinese-scholar-begs-for-his-life-1" title="Mother of man who killed Chinese scholar begs for his life" data-articleId="418296098" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother of man who killed Chinese scholar begs for his life</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mother of a former University of Illinois student convicted of killing a Chinese scholar told the jury deciding his fate that it would be horrible if he is put to death.</p><p>Ellen Williams testified Monday that Brendt Christensen's crime is "horrible" and she feels "bad." But she said it would be devastating if her son gets the death penalty.</p><p>Williams' testimony is part of the penalty phase of Christensen's trial. The federal jury that found him guilty last month in the 2017 killing of Yingying Zhang now must decide if he should be executed or allowed to live the rest of his life in prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputy Harry Guillot is pictured with “Crash,” a 4-week-old kitten who was found July 11 in a crashed car in Louisiana. (Photo credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)" title="deputy adopts kitten 16x9 2_1563232509561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/anything-is-possible-formerly-homeless-man-makes-millions-turning-back-yards-into-beach-resorts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_7524122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eric White creates picturesque “swimming ponds” that have crystal blue water surrounded by sand, delivering a slice of paradise to customers. (Photo by Eric White)" title="Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_20190715215236-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Anything is possible': Formerly homeless man makes millions turning back yards into beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An alligator is shown in a file photo alongside an image of meth and other drug paraphernalia during a search in Loretto, Tennessee. (Photo credit: Getty Images and Loretto Police Department)" title="gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/4-democratic-congresswomen-of-color-holds-news-conference-to-trump-digging-in-on-racist-tweets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar (2R), Rashida Tlaib (R), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez respond to remarks made by President Donald Trump, at Capitol Hill on July 15, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1155806469_1563229063402-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Agenda of white nationalists': Democratic congresswomen attacked by Trump call for impeachment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/fire-spreads-to-3-homes-in-chicago-no-injuries-reported" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/132_1563238543861_7524590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters&#x20;responded&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;6800&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;South&#x20;Lafayette&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire spreads to 3 homes in Englewood; no injuries reported</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-responding-to-wreck-deputy-adopts-kitten-found-inside-car-and-names-her-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/deputy%20adopts%20kitten%2016x9%202_1563232509561.jpg_7524438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lafourche&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Deputy&#x20;Harry&#x20;Guillot&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Crash&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;4-week-old&#x20;kitten&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;July&#x20;11&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;crashed&#x20;car&#x20;in&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lafourche&#x20;Parish&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After responding to wreck, deputy adopts kitten found inside car and names her ‘Crash'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/driver-wanted-for-critically-injuring-divvy-rider-in-chicago-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/15/15-Jul-19-JC349095-car-1-300x282_1563233317933_7524541_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver wanted for critically injuring Divvy rider in Chicago hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/a-macomb-township-community-pool-closed-because-someone-kept-pooping-in-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A community pool has closed because someone kept pooping in it</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 