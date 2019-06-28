Prosecutors who secured a guilty verdict this week against a former University of Illinois doctoral student for killing a visiting scholar from China have suggested it won't ever be possible to recover her remains.

They made that assertion in a filing unsealed Friday. It's a response to Brendt Christensen's lawyers, who said he offered after his 2017 arrest to plead guilty and divulge where Yingying Zhang's remains were for a life sentence.

Jurors convicted Christensen on Monday. The defense wants to mention Christensen's offer to jurors as they begin considering in July whether Christensen should be sentenced to death.