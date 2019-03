- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has released a new ad attacking President Donald Trump for allegedly breaking his promise to make Mexico pay for the border wall.

The ad starts off with Trump at one of his campaign rallies back in 2016, where he’s speaking to the crowd and saying, “And Mexico will pay for the wall.”

The ad then states “He failed to make Mexico pay… Now he’s making US pay.”

The ad goes on to say, “But in 2020… We will make HIM pay.”

After the Chicago mayoral election last week, Mayor Emanuel tweeted, “Thank you Chicago for voting earlier this week. The next election is on April 2nd, so mark your calendars now! When you don't vote, you end up with Trump.”