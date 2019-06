- Calling the situation "an international disgrace," Rev. Jesse Jackson Wednesday announced Rainbow PUSH is leading an effort to get large amounts of supplies to the border, and also to send a delegation of local pastors and doctors there, to help families in need.

“As a man lies on his face, dead, and his baby clutched to him, it's too much for the world to take,” said Rev. Jackson.

Rev. Jackson continued to voice his outrage over the crisis at the border, and the reported unsanitary conditions at detention centers. He and other local leaders called the situation "unsafe" and "un-American."

“How can we as people, allow persons not to have necessary items for their own cleanliness. We're dehumanizing these young babies,” said Myron McCoy, First United Methodist Church.

With a multi-billion dollar funding package to combat the humanitarian crisis still making its way through Congress, Rainbow PUSH is trying to collect 5,000 diapers, underwear for children and adults, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, and other hygiene products for detained families in El Paso.

“We are mobilizing basic supplies for children and a team of doctors who will be prepared to give them medical examinations,” said Rev. Jackson.

Rev. Jackson says Rainbow PUSH decided to send aid now because of the expected fight between the House and the Senate on a final border-funding package. One major sticking point: the Senate version includes funding to ICE while the House version doesn't.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls the House version a “go nowhere” proposal while the clock ticks.

“Enough is enough,” said Dorothy Brown, Cook County Clerk. “It is time for us to do everything that we can to stop this disaster. It's just disgraceful.”​​​​​​​

In its effort to get supplies down to the border, Rainbow PUSH is asking for help from not just from other local churches, but also from Walgreen’s and CVS.