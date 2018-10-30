< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rauner continues blasting Pritzker: 'You know what JB stands for? Oct 30 2018 09:50PM By Mike Flannery
Posted Oct 30 2018 09:19PM CDT
Video Posted Oct 30 2018 09:50PM CDT
Updated Oct 30 2018 09:51PM CDT Governor Bruce Rauner is stepping up his attacks on JB Pritzker with less than a week left before polls open across Illinois.

After inspecting precision metal stampers at Wood Dale's Weigel Tool Works, Rauner pounded Democratic challenger Pritzker nearly as hard, including for alleged property tax fraud.

"He could be indicted. He could be the fifth governor to go to jail, if he got in there. And you know what JB stands for? Jail bird!" Rauner said.

Pritzker brushed off the governor's attacks, campaigning on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

"This is a desperate governor in the final hours of a terrible campaign," Pritzker said.

The governor's closing message warns against a Democratic-controlled state government, predicting income taxes will rise and that political re-districting will grow even more unfair.

When in the suburbs, the governor was rejecting claims that the election is all about President Trump.

"He's not on the ballot! That's irrelevant! He's not on the ballot. Who's on the ballot? Pritzker! Who's on the ballot? Madigan," Rauner said.

While Democrats invoke President Trump, the governor's go-to, political boogeyman is Mike Madigan, longtime speaker of the Illinois House.

"Pritzker has funded Madigan for years. And Madigan's been destroying our state with corruption and taxes and deficit spending," Rauner said.

While they're fighting to the finish, voters are setting records, especially women. Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal crash

Posted Aug 06 2019 03:28PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 03:47PM CDT

A Cook County sheriff's police officer has been charged with reckless homicide for a crash that killed two sisters who were on their way home from work last year in north suburban Niles.

Officer Thomas M. Nortman, 48, was charged Tuesday with one count each of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving for the Sept. 6, 2018, crash at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue in Niles, according to a statement from Niles police.

Nortman was driving a squad car eastbound on Dempster Street at 5:47 a.m. when it hit the passenger side of a Honda, which was southbound on Harlem Avenue, police said. Attorneys file motion to dismiss Chicago's $130K lawsuit against Jussie Smollett

Posted Aug 06 2019 02:08PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 02:11PM CDT

Attorneys for Jussie Smollett have filed a motion to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against him in which the city demands $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation into his report of a street attack that police say was staged to promote his career.

A March letter from the city's legal department to Smollett and his attorneys said that figure covers overtime worked by more than two dozen detectives and officers who spent weeks looking into Smollett's claim, including reviewing video and physical evidence and conducting interviews.

Those resources, the letter said, "could have been used for other investigations." Boys lied about teens stealing candy, taping child to pole in suburbs, police say

Posted Aug 06 2019 01:00PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 03:44PM CDT

Two children have admitted to police that they made up a story about one of them being robbed and taped to a pole by a pair of teenagers Monday at a park in northwest suburban Huntley.

The brothers, 6 and 8, originally told police were using outdoor fitness equipment about 1 p.m. at a park near the Stingray Bay water park, 12219 Lois Lane in Huntley, when two teenage boys approached them on bikes, according to a statement from Huntley police.

The children claimed one of the teens grabbed the older boy's wrist, took his candy and duct taped his wrist to a pole on the fitness equipment, police said. The younger boy went to get a park employee, who cut the tape and contacted the boys' mother. Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso shooting rampage Most Recent Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal crash Reports: Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark

Attorneys file motion to dismiss Chicago's $130K lawsuit against Jussie Smollett Attorneys file motion to dismiss Chicago's $130K lawsuit against Jussie Smollett Search for missing SC girl shifts to recovery Boys lied about teens stealing candy, taping child to pole in suburbs, police say 