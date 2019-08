Governor Bruce Rauner is stepping up his attacks on JB Pritzker with less than a week left before polls open across Illinois.

After inspecting precision metal stampers at Wood Dale's Weigel Tool Works, Rauner pounded Democratic challenger Pritzker nearly as hard, including for alleged property tax fraud.

“He could be indicted. He could be the fifth governor to go to jail, if he got in there. And you know what JB stands for? Jail bird!” Rauner said.

Pritzker brushed off the governor's attacks, campaigning on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

“This is a desperate governor in the final hours of a terrible campaign,” Pritzker said.

The governor's closing message warns against a Democratic-controlled state government, predicting income taxes will rise and that political re-districting will grow even more unfair.

When in the suburbs, the governor was rejecting claims that the election is all about President Trump.

“He's not on the ballot! That's irrelevant! He's not on the ballot. Who's on the ballot? Pritzker! Who's on the ballot? Madigan,” Rauner said.

While Democrats invoke President Trump, the governor's go-to, political boogeyman is Mike Madigan, longtime speaker of the Illinois House.

“Pritzker has funded Madigan for years. And Madigan’s been destroying our state with corruption and taxes and deficit spending,” Rauner said.

While they're fighting to the finish, voters are setting records, especially women. The Chicago Board of Election Commissioner reports that, among those requesting to vote by mail, 59% are women and 41% men.