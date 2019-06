- There are reports that federal agents have raided the Far South Side home of a former aide to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the FBI conducted a search warrant at the home of 43-year-old Kevin Quinn. Besides working for Madigan, Quinn is also the brother of Chicago's 13th ward alderman, Marty Quinn.

It is not clear what information the federal agents were seeking in the raid, but the Tribune reports that agents had shown interest in computers and electronic equipment.

No charges have been filed against Quinn.

No further details were immediately available.

Read more @ the Chicago Tribune