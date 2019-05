- Cook County is at the top of a new list of the most "at-risk" counties in the country for a measles outbreak.

The study was published Thursday in the Lancet Infectious Disease Journal and says because of O’Hare Airport, the next big measles outbreak is most likely to happen in Cook County.

The team used risk-assessment models that pointed to Cook County's population, and the amount of flights coming in to O’Hare from countries with high measles activity right now.

After Cook County, the study says Los Angeles, Miami-Dade, Queens, New York and King County, Washington are the most at-risk counties for measles outbreaks.

In response to these findings, Cook County health officials said the importance of getting a measles vaccination cannot be overstated.