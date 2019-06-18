< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later">Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/new-rentable-chicago-scooters-already-have-fans-detractors"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/new-rentable-chicago-scooters-already-have-fans-detractors">New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/2-chicago-officers-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-death-of-indianapolis-man"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/2-chicago-officers-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-death-of-indianapolis-man">2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/man-gets-5-years-probation-after-pleading-guilty-to-sexually-abusing-11-year-old-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man gets 5 years probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old girl"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/man-gets-5-years-probation-after-pleading-guilty-to-sexually-abusing-11-year-old-girl">Man gets 5 years probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old girl</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later">Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/new-rentable-chicago-scooters-already-have-fans-detractors">New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/2-chicago-officers-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-death-of-indianapolis-man">2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/man-gets-5-years-probation-after-pleading-guilty-to-sexually-abusing-11-year-old-girl">Man gets 5 years probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old girl</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/crime/witness-suspect-in-slaying-of-chinese-scholar-tried-to-get-her-into-his-car">Witness: Suspect in slaying of Chinese scholar tried to get her into his car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/dont-miss/scientists-have-discovered-two-new-possibly-habitable-planets-in-a-neighboring-solar-system">Scientists have discovered two new ‘possibly habitable' planets in a neighboring solar system</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live/breaking-news">Breaking News</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/satellite">Satellite</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bears">Bears</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/blackhawks">Blackhawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bulls">Bulls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs">Cubs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox">White Sox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/college">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/fire">Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/sky">Sky</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/world-cup">Women's World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/my50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/home/about-us">About FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">FOX 32 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413450654" data-article-version="1.0">Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413450654" data-article-version="1.0">Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413450654" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later" data-title="Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later" addthis:title="Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413450654.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413450654");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413450654_413464667_172906"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413450654_413464667_172906";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413464667","video":"575885","title":"Ricky%20Byrdsong%27s%20death%20at%20hands%20of%20white%20supremacist%20still%20prevalent%2020%20years%20later","caption":"Two%20weeks%20from%20tonight%2C%20it%20will%20be%2020%20years%20since%20a%20white%20supremacist%20killed%20popular%20former%20Northwestern%20basketball%20coach%20Ricky%20Byrdsong%2C%20bringing%20nationwide%20attention%20to%20hate%20crimes%20in%20the%20Heartland.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F18%2FRicky_Byrdsong_s_death_at_hands_of_white_0_7417818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F18%2FRicky_Byrdsong_s_death_at_hands_of_white_suprema_575885_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655519980%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMzUdlzoJ4UCMT5o8Fwur85DjXas","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later"}},"createDate":"Jun 18 2019 09:39PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413450654_413464667_172906",video:"575885",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky_Byrdsong_s_death_at_hands_of_white_0_7417818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520weeks%2520from%2520tonight%252C%2520it%2520will%2520be%252020%2520years%2520since%2520a%2520white%2520supremacist%2520killed%2520popular%2520former%2520Northwestern%2520basketball%2520coach%2520Ricky%2520Byrdsong%252C%2520bringing%2520nationwide%2520attention%2520to%2520hate%2520crimes%2520in%2520the%2520Heartland.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/18/Ricky_Byrdsong_s_death_at_hands_of_white_suprema_575885_1800.mp4?Expires=1655519980&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MzUdlzoJ4UCMT5o8Fwur85DjXas",eventLabel:"Ricky%20Byrdsong%27s%20death%20at%20hands%20of%20white%20supremacist%20still%20prevalent%2020%20years%20later-413464667",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later">Larry Yellen </a> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413450654"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:39PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:21PM CDT</span></p> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413450654-413464700" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413450654" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32)</strong> - Two weeks from now, it will be 20 years since a white supremacist killed popular former Northwestern basketball coach Ricky Byrdsong, bringing nationwide attention to hate crimes in the Heartland.</p><p>It was drizzling and cold in Evanston Sunday morning, as 4,500 people left the starting gate of the YWCA's annual Race Against Hate. But the real starting line for this race was on a hot summer night in Skokie, 20 years ago.</p><p>"And then, I just saw, from behind me I could see a blue car turn," said Kelley Byrdsong, daughter of Ricky.</p><p>Kelley and her brother were riding bikes alongside their dad, Ricky, when a man driving a light blue car sprayed the sidewalk with bullets.</p><p>"My dad, he just started yelling, ‘help, help, help', and he was jumping up and down, and then at some point, he just fell to the ground," said Kelley.</p><p>The children weren't hit, but their father was killed.</p><p>"He was a genuinely good guy. Just had a big heart, just loved people," said Sherialyn Byrdsong, Ricky's wife. "Loved young people, was committed to his players as a basketball coach."</p><p>The killer was Benjamin Smith, a young white supremacist from Wilmette. </p><p>Over that Fourth of July weekend, he shot and killed Ricky and 27-year-old Woon June Yoon, in Bloomington, Indiana. He also wounded nine other people, including six Jewish residents of Rogers Park, before taking his own life. </p><p>Smith was a top aide to white supremacist Matthew Hale, the leader of his own downstate church, who said 20 years ago he had no sympathy for Smith's victims.</p><p>"In our church, having compassion for non-whites is like having compassion for when an animal died, or an insect. Our compassion extends only to our own people," said Hale, in 1999.</p><p>Five years after the Smith shootings, Hale was convicted of soliciting the murder of a judge at the Dirksen Federal Building. He's currently serving a 40-year sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado.</p><p>Smith's two-state shooting spree focused new attention on violence by extremists groups, but experts say the situation's gotten worse.</p><p>"The unfortunate reality is that over the last 20 years, we've seen a steady increase in these types of crimes," said David Goldenberg of the Anti-Defamation League.</p><p>The Anti-Defamation League says, for example, that anti-Semitic incidents nationwide last year reached the third highest level in the last 40 years. The Southern Poverty Law Center says the number of hate groups in the U.S. last year rose to an all-time high.</p><p>But statistics like those do not seem to dampen the hopes of those who started the Race Against Hate to remember Ricky.</p><p>"I think one of the things that makes me hopeful is that people are getting galvanized and are getting activated to want to do something," said Karen Singer of the YWCA Evanston/North Shore.</p><p>"I think the Race Against Hate every year is like Evanston's shining moment," said Sherialyn. injures 2" data-articleId="413469657" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Car crashes into Gresham building; injures 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a speeding car crashed into a building in Gresham on the South Side.</p><p>A Hyundai Elantra was at a stop sign about 6 p.m. when it was struck by a Kia going westbound on 81st Street at a “high rate of speed,” Chicago police said. The Kia then crashed into a building in the 700 block of West 81st Street.</p><p>The 31-year-old male driver of the Kia was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued, police and fire officials said. The man, who was the car’s only occupant, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with head injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/new-rentable-chicago-scooters-already-have-fans-detractors" title="New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors" data-articleId="413443385" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/New_rentable_Chicago_scooters_already_ha_0_7417802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/New_rentable_Chicago_scooters_already_ha_0_7417802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/New_rentable_Chicago_scooters_already_ha_0_7417802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/New_rentable_Chicago_scooters_already_ha_0_7417802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/New_rentable_Chicago_scooters_already_ha_0_7417802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Just four days into the city's pilot program for shared electric scooters, some aldermen are already getting complaints." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just four days into the city's pilot program for shared electric scooters, some aldermen are already getting complaints. However, the city says the early returns show the scooters are a hit.</p><p>The scooters are everywhere in Chicago’s West Loop and Wicker Park. </p><p>”It's fast, easy and fun,” said Jillian Brynarski. “Gets you where you need to be faster than walking."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/2-chicago-officers-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-death-of-indianapolis-man" title="2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man" data-articleId="413446329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/2_Chicago_officers_cleared_of_wrongdoing_0_7416880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/2_Chicago_officers_cleared_of_wrongdoing_0_7416880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/2_Chicago_officers_cleared_of_wrongdoing_0_7416880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/2_Chicago_officers_cleared_of_wrongdoing_0_7416880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/2_Chicago_officers_cleared_of_wrongdoing_0_7416880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two Chicago police officers whose actions sparked massive protests in Mount Greenwood back in 2016 were cleared Tuesday in a racially charged shooting." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has cleared two officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of an African-American man in a majority white Southwest Side neighborhood.</p><p>Chicago police contended Joshua Beal was shot to death in 2016 after an off-duty Chicago firefighter argued with motorists who were blocking a fire lane during a funeral procession. They say two officers, both of whom were off-duty, opened fire when Beal grabbed a gun from a car and pointed it at the officers.</p><p>The oversight agency concluded the off-duty officer who fired, Joseph Treacy, was reasonable in believing the use of deadly force was necessary.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ricky Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-rentable-chicago-scooters-already-have-fans-detractors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="scooter bird chicago_1560911957983.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-chicago-officers-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-death-of-indianapolis-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-gets-5-years-probation-after-pleading-guilty-to-sexually-abusing-11-year-old-girl"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Greene%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20-%20meili_1560903136111.jpg_7415753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Joseph Meili is pictured in a booking photo. (Photo credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office) " title="Greene County Sheriff's Office - meili_1560903136111.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man gets 5 years probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 11-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/car-crashes-into-gresham-building-injures-2" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Car crashes into Gresham building; injures 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/ricky-byrdsong-s-death-at-hands-of-white-supremacist-still-prevalent-20-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/Ricky%20Byrdsong_1560912084286.jpg_7417820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ricky Byrdsong's death at hands of white supremacist still prevalent 20 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/new-rentable-chicago-scooters-already-have-fans-detractors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/18/scooter%20bird%20chicago_1560911957983.jpg_7417817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New rentable Chicago scooters already have fans, detractors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-chicago-officers-cleared-of-wrongdoing-in-death-of-indianapolis-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/07/gun-joshua-beal_1478520389980_2245707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 Chicago officers cleared of wrongdoing in death of Indianapolis man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-plan-to-go-slowly-with-injured-hendricks-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/14/GETTY%20kyle%20hendricks%20cubs_1557889970648.jpg_7262571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;Sabau&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs plan to go slowly with injured Hendricks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 