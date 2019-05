- Community leaders made a trip to City Hall Wednesday to demand an investigation into what they are calling a serial killer in Chicago.

The community leaders say 51 women have been murdered by strangulation in the past 18 years, and all of those cases have gone unsolved. They say it is clear someone is stalking African Americans and other poor people of color.

In April, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said there is no evidence that a serial killer is responsible. However, detectives are reviewing evidence.