Air and Water Show delayed, 350 flights canceled as thunderstorms strike Chicago

Posted Aug 18 2019 08:51AM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 11:39AM CDT CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - The opening of Sunday's Air and Water Show has been delayed after thunderstorms pounded the Chicago area Sunday morning.

The show was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but has been pushed back to noon due to lightning in the area, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management said.

The show will be abbreviated due to the weather but may run longer than its scheduled 3 p.m. end time to make up for the delays, city officials said.

The Chicago Department for Cultural Affairs said the show will not be canceled, despite the delays.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area until 1 p.m. but canceled it as skies began to clear.

Nearly 440 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport while 44 have been canceled at Midway Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flights are delayed by an average of about an hour at O'Hare and about 15 minutes at Midway.

The eastbound entrance to Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road is closed due to the rain, Illinois State Police said. Cook County spending $1 million to reach hard-to-count people in census

Posted Aug 18 2019 04:41PM CDT

Cook County has allocated $1 million for efforts to reach hard-to-count populations in the 2020 census.

The census has identified several areas in Cook County where the census response rate has been low. County officials are seeking community-based groups and local government bodies to help with outreach and education and are allocating up to $25,000 per group to help.

The first round of applications is due in October. Female officers file discrimination lawsuit against Markham Police

Posted Aug 18 2019 03:50PM CDT

Four female police officers in the Chicago suburb of Markham have alleged gender discrimination in complaints filed with the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

The Daily Southtown reports the complaints follow Terry White's promotion to chief of police last year and were filed between February and May.

The female officers represent the majority of women on the suburban police force. Two seriously injured in Northwest Side crash

Posted Aug 18 2019 03:46PM CDT

Two people were seriously injured Sunday in a vehicle crash in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Both people were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious-to-critical condition, officials said. Couple accused of faking pregnancy, baby's death to get money from friends and family Two women injured in hit and run in Bridgeport One dead, 11 wounded in weekend violence NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan

14-year-old signs one-day contract with Chicago Sky Most Recent

Cook County spending $1 million to reach hard-to-count people in census

Reported death prompts recall of SunSetter motorized awning covers

Female officers file discrimination lawsuit against Markham Police

Two seriously injured in Northwest Side crash

Couple accused of faking pregnancy, baby's death to get money from friends and family https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Census_1566164428165_7601129_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Census&#x20;stock&#x20;image&#x20;&#x28;still&#x20;image&#x20;from&#x20;newscast&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cook County spending $1 million to reach hard-to-count people in census</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/reported-death-prompts-recall-of-sunsetter-motorized-awning-covers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/18/Recall_1566162959741_7601091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;US&#x20;Consumer&#x20;Product&#x20;Safety&#x20;Commission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reported death prompts recall of SunSetter motorized awning covers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/female-officers-file-discrimination-lawsuit-against-markham-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Female officers file discrimination lawsuit against Markham Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-seriously-injured-in-northwest-side-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two seriously injured in Northwest Side crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/couple-accused-of-faking-pregnancy-baby-s-death-to-get-money-from-friends-and-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/18/Fake%20baby_1566160920062.JPG_7600967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fake&#x20;baby&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Cynthia&#x20;DiLascio&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple accused of faking pregnancy, baby's death to get money href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER 