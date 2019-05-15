< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Show of support for LGBTQ community after restaurant worker makes anti-gay comment 15 2019 09:27PM By Michele Fiore
Posted May 15 2019 09:14PM CDT
Video Posted May 15 2019 09:27PM CDT
Updated May 15 2019 09:28PM CDT class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407142814" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Lane Tech students are calling for a boycott of a Roscoe Village restaurant after they say a worker made a homophobic comment to a gay couple.</p> <p>Students claim a cashier verbally assaulted two young men for hugging in the fast food restaurant. The Lane Tech community has reacted in a big way, standing behind their LGBTQ students.</p> <p>On Wednesday after school, Lane Tech students did not cross the street to head to one of their usual spots at Western and Addison. They stayed away from "Big Boy Gyros" on purpose.</p> <p>"Pretty unanimously, like, people are not going to support Big Boys anymore," said Lane Tech senior Aster Smith.</p> <p>Classmates say a worker discriminated against two young men, who are dating, for showing a sign of affection inside the fast food place on Monday.</p> <p>“And we walk in there, we put our stuff down and we’re just like talking and stuff and then the guy at the counter yells at our two friends who were hugging. And then he said two guys can’t do that. If it was a girl and a guy, that’s ok, but like not two guys and we were like all really shaken for a second," said Lane Tech sophomore Lyla Stern.</p> <p>"And I have never really experienced anything like that before and I, I didn’t really know how to react," Stern added.</p> <p>Lane Tech is standing behind its LGBTQ students, telling parents they don't tolerate hatred and won't support an organization that promotes hatred.</p> <p>“I’m actually pretty proud about my school’s handling of it. Lane Tech, especially in recent years, has always been a very supportive institution of the students," said Smith.</p> <p>The following is the full statement from Lane Tech:</p> <p>"<em>Dear Lane Tech Family,</em></p> <p><em>Earlier today we were informed of an incident involving some of our students at Big Boy Gyros, 3541 N Western Ave. An innocent display of affection was shared by two young students which prompted a restaurant staff member to shout homophobic phrases at our students. When our students proceeded to leave, he made it a point to share that "they" (LGBT+) were not welcomed.</em></p> <p><em>As a school, we are disheartened because our students were treated with disrespect and made to feel unwelcome. As a community, we stand strong and we want to make it clear that Lane Tech does not stand for discrimination of any kind. We will not tolerate hatred and will not support an organization that promotes hatred of any kind. We support any students, staff and community members that choose to not support Big Boy Gyros. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Author of flattering Trump biography gets pardon from Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, a former newspaper publisher who has written a flattering political biography of Trump.</p><p>Black's media empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph of London. He was convicted of fraud in 2007 and spent three and a half years in prison. An appeals court reversed two convictions, but left two others in place.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Black "has made tremendous contributions to business, and to political and historical thought."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/rolling-stones-north-american-tour-to-start-in-chicago-1" title="Rolling Stones North American tour to start in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/19/GETTY-Rolling-Stones-Mick-Jagger_1542661416636_6417526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/19/GETTY-Rolling-Stones-Mick-Jagger_1542661416636_6417526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/19/GETTY-Rolling-Stones-Mick-Jagger_1542661416636_6417526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/19/GETTY-Rolling-Stones-Mick-Jagger_1542661416636_6417526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/19/GETTY-Rolling-Stones-Mick-Jagger_1542661416636_6417526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rolling Stones North American tour to start in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment .</p><p>The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25. All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.</p><p>Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can't attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-29-missing-from-austin" title="Man, 29, missing from Austin" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/missing-man_1558007060669_7273242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Lindquist | Chicago Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 29, missing from Austin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man who went missing Sunday from Austin on the West Side.</p><p>John Lindquist was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Midway Park, Chicago police said. He is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound man with hazel eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.</p><p>Lindquist may be suffering from mental health issues, police said. 