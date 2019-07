- A pilot survived after his single-engine airplane crashed Thursday evening while attempting to land at Chicago Executive Airport in north suburban Wheeling.

The plane crashed in a wooded area more than a mile northeast of the airport, FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said in a statement. The plane was attempting to land on runway 16.

The pilot was seen walking away from the crash, according to CBS2.

Federal officials did not know where the plane was flying from, or reports of any injuries, Molinaro said. Investigators with the FAA were on the way to the crash site.

The Wheeling police and fire departments did not immediately reply to a request for details.

The plane, an Icon A5 light sport aircraft, is described by its manufacturer as an amphibious craft that seats two people. The aircraft also has its own parachute in case of emergencies. It was unclear if the pilot had deployed it.