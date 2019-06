A person sitting inside a bus shelter in Jeffery Manor was killed Sunday when a stolen vehicle, fleeing from police, crashed into the shelter.

Three people were taken into custody.

The incident started about 11:40 a.m., when a person told police his white Jeep had been stolen and was near 101st Street and Crandon Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers soon located the Jeep and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle sped off.

The driver of the Jeep lost control in the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen Road and careened into a CTA bus shelter, police said. A pedestrian seated there was killed.

The driver and two passengers from the Jeep have been taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.