A high school in the southwest suburbs has rescheduled its graduation ceremony Tuesday after a student was arrested for making threats to the school.

Argo Community High School in Summit announced Sunday it received information about a Snapchat threat against students and the school, according to a statement from the school.

Although the threat did not indicate a specific date, the high school said it increased police and security at entrances of the building on Monday.

Tuesday morning, a juvenile was arrested and handed felony charges related to the threat, the school said.

The school announced later in the day that due to “extenuating circumstances surrounding the past 48 hours, and because graduation is supposed to be a joyous and celebratory event, graduation has been canceled for this evening and will be rescheduled.”

Argo’s superintendent, Dr. Jill Kingsfield, Superintendent, said that details about the rescheduled ceremony will be delivered to families as soon as possible.