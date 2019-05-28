< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suburban academy prepares adults with disabilities for their dream jobs

By Natalie Bomke

Posted May 28 2019 06:50PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 06:51PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 06:53PM CDT Nearly two-thirds of adults with disabilities are unemployed, but they want to work.</p><p>Aspire Career Academy in Hillside is helping them land the job of their dreams. From housekeeping to hosting, the academy is opening doors and providing meaningful job opportunities for exceptional individuals.</p><p>Liam Kirstein is a graduate of the program, currently working in the warehouse for Canteen Refreshments.</p><p>"I learned that you have to be quick and on your feet a lot," Kirstein said.</p><p>He is one of three Aspire graduates working for the warehouse that supplies beverages to businesses in the Chicago area.</p><p>"Everybody has something to contribute and I think we lose sight of that sometimes," said Lori Pierson, a District Operations Manager for Canteen.</p><p>The academy has a range of career simulations from culinary, retail, distribution, hospitality, fitness, rehabilitation, office support and information technology. The academy works one-on-one with students, who have intellectual disabilities like Down Syndrome and autism, to tailor a career path that meets their abilities.</p><p>"We provide assessments which walk people through, what are your interests, what are your skills and what kinds of thing would you like to do professionally, and then we link that with the training modules," said Aspire Careers Vice President Herbert Washington.</p><p>The cost of the program is based on family income. Students can start the program as early as 18 years of age, and there's no age limit.</p><p>"The alternative is not to be employed, it's to sit at home and maybe dream about a job and this makes that dream a reality. 67-year-old victim shoots suspect while being robbed in Chicago

Posted May 28 2019 07:03PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 07:08PM CDT

A man was shot while trying to rob a 67-year-old man in Avondale Tuesday.

About 3:30 p.m., the 67-year-old man was unloading a vehicle in the back of a business in the 2800 block of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old approached him, police said. The younger man began hitting the man in the head and face before taking his property.

The 67-year-old took out a handgun and fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back, police said.

Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death

Posted May 28 2019 05:15PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:52PM CDT

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a daycare in the south suburbs after a toddler died.

The lawsuit targets the "Learn and Play All Day Home Childcare" facility in Lansing.

In April, 10-month-old Vincent Edward Clark laid down for a nap in the basement of the daycare. Two hours later, an employee checked on him and found him unresponsive.

Mayor Lightfoot confronts limits of power during violent Memorial Day weekend

By Mike Flannery

Posted May 28 2019 05:30PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:54PM CDT

A week after taking the oath of office, Lori Lightfoot is confronting the limits of a mayor's power.

In a bid to stem the bloodshed this past weekend, she deployed more than 1,000 extra police and hundreds of other city workers. However, it did not all go to plan.

"This weekend, despite our coordinated efforts and despite all the agencies showing up and delivering programming and resources, and just the presence to be out there, 43 people were shot. And five died," Mayor Lightfoot said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>67-year-old victim shoots suspect while being robbed in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was shot while trying to rob a 67-year-old man in Avondale Tuesday.</p><p>About 3:30 p.m., the 67-year-old man was unloading a vehicle in the back of a business in the 2800 block of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old approached him, police said. The younger man began hitting the man in the head and face before taking his property.</p><p>The 67-year-old took out a handgun and fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/lawsuit-filed-against-suburban-chicago-daycare-after-baby-boy-s-death" title="Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_suburban_Chicago_d_0_7319992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a daycare in the south suburbs after a toddler died." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit filed against suburban Chicago daycare after baby boy's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a daycare in the south suburbs after a toddler died.</p><p>The lawsuit targets the "Learn and Play All Day Home Childcare" facility in Lansing.</p><p>In April, 10-month-old Vincent Edward Clark laid down for a nap in the basement of the daycare. Two hours later, an employee checked on him and found him unresponsive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-confronts-limits-of-power-during-violent-memorial-day-weekend" title="Mayor Lightfoot confronts limits of power during violent Memorial Day weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mayor_Lightfoot_confronts_limits_of_powe_0_7319986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mayor_Lightfoot_confronts_limits_of_powe_0_7319986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mayor_Lightfoot_confronts_limits_of_powe_0_7319986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mayor_Lightfoot_confronts_limits_of_powe_0_7319986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mayor_Lightfoot_confronts_limits_of_powe_0_7319986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A week after taking the oath of office, Lori Lightfoot is confronting the limits of a mayor's power." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mayor Lightfoot confronts limits of power during violent Memorial Day weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Flannery </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A week after taking the oath of office, Lori Lightfoot is confronting the limits of a mayor's power.</p><p>In a bid to stem the bloodshed this past weekend, she deployed more than 1,000 extra police and hundreds of other city workers. However, it did not all go to plan.</p><p>“This weekend, despite our coordinated efforts and despite all the agencies showing up and delivering programming and resources, and just the presence to be out there, 43 people were shot. 