A 17-year-old girl went missing Friday night from her home in southwest suburban Oswego.

About 8:05 p.m., Ashley Scheiber and a 23-year-old left the home in the 200 block of Liszka Lane, according to an alert from Oswego police. Scheiber, who has a medical condition, failed to take her medication with her.

She and the man were last seen riding in a 1999 white Ford pickup truck with Illinois license plate number 1667116B, police said.

Scheiber is described a 5-foot-1, 140-pound white girl with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call investigators at 630-330-0308.