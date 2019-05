- Pro-choice supporters marched in downtown Chicago Monday afternoon in support of the “Illinois Reproductive Health Act.” They want legislators to pass it before the end of the spring session in less than two weeks.

Some of the marchers at Federal Plaza were dressed as characters from the Sci-Fi classic “A Handmaid's Tale,” which is based on women's lack of reproductive rights and family planning.

The act the protesters are pushing for would repeal criminal penalties for performing an abortion, as well as repeal the partial-birth abortion ban act. It would also require private insurance companies to provide coverage for abortions.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed women's reproductive rights at her swearing-in Monday morning.

“As I stand here today, Georgia is also on my mind, as is Alabama and every other state that is enacting laws intended to deprive women of our rights. We must stand with women all across our country who fear for their basic rights and feel powerless in the face of the hateful legislation designed to control our bodies, our choices,” Lightfoot said.

States including Georgia, Alabama and Missouri have recently passed legislation banning an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected around six weeks.