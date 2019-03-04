< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fsuspect-arrested-after-2-teens-go-missing-in-northwest-indiana width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Boy, 17, charged with murder of 2 missing teens in NW Indiana 04 2019 09:15PM Posted Mar 03 2019 06:47AM CST
Video Posted Mar 04 2019 09:15PM CST
Updated Mar 04 2019 09:47PM CST id="relatedHeadlines-392686360" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. JOHN, Ind. (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teenagers who were reported missing last month from northwest Indiana.</p><p>Connor Kerner is charged with two felony counts of murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Molley Lanham and 19-year-old Thomas Grill, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office.</p><p>Lanham and Grill were reported missing on Feb. 26, the sheriff’s office said. Lanham Lived in St. John, Indiana, while Grill lived in Cedar Lake, Indiana.</p><p>Police in Cedar Lake received an anonymous tip on Saturday morning that Kerner had killed them, put their bodies in the Honda Civic they’d been driving and lit the car on fire in a field in rural Hebron, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.</p><p>Investigators located the burned-out car and found the remains of two people inside, the sheriff’s office said. While their identities have not been confirmed, “all evidence obtained at this point at the scene and through statements given” points to the bodies being those of Lanham and Grill.</p><p>DNA evidence is being sent to a lab for processing and the Porter County coroner’s office will conduct a forensic autopsy with medical records to identify the bodies.</p><p>Investigators got search warrants for Kerner’s Valparaiso home, as well as for a Hebron home where they believe the murders took place, according to the sheriff’s office. They found “substantial evidence” during both searches.</p><p>Kerner was arrested and booked into the Porter County Jail about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held without bail.</p><p>Lanham’s family issued a statement Monday remembering her as “a beautiful, loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend.”</p><p>“She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her,” the statement said. “Molley was so unapologetically herself. She was spunky, fashionable, and unique in every way imaginable. Molley will be remembered for her love and kindness for all, especially animals.”</p><p>Lanham’s family is making arrangements for her memorial service, which will be made public once they are finalized.</p><p>“The family continues to grieve and appreciate privacy and space during this horribly tragic time,” the statement said. “The family appreciates the condolences, well wishes, and love that has been sent to them.”</p><p>“Hug your kids, tell them you love them, and always cherish every moment you have with them,” the family added.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 