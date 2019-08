- An employee suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a Golden Nugget Pancake House Wednesday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

A 60-year-old woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving, which hit the restaurant about 7:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Central Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 70-year-old woman who was working in the restaurant at the time was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The driver was not injured, police said. She was issued citations for driving without a valid license and striking public property.

Officers at the scene are awaiting building inspectors to evaluate the damage to the structure, police said.