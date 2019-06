A 17-year-old boy was injured Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a hit-and-runner driver as he rode his bicycle in the Loop.

About 4:40 p.m., the boy was riding from an alley onto the street in the 300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he was hit by a sedan that drove off after the crash, according to Chicago police.

He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The driver of the sedan has yet to be located, police said.

The CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.