- A teenage girl is missing from Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Amelie Acevedo, 17, was last seen May 19 in the 5800 block of West Dakin Street, Chicago police said.

She is known to visit the 7000 block of North Paulina in Rogers Park, the intersection of Talman and Lawrence in Ravenswood, and Amundsen High School at 5111 N. Damen Ave., police said. Acevedo has red hair and is 5-foot-7.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.