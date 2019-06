Three people were killed in a crash Sunday evening in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side, a Chicago fire official confirmed. Witnesses told Fox 32 News that one of the victims was a child.

About 6 p.m. a Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound near the intersection of Western Avenue and Oakley Avenue when it crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling southbound on Oakley Avenue , Chicago police said. The impact of the crash caused the Malibu to run into a light pole and catch fire.

Two people inside the Malibu ran from the scene of the crash but three other passengers suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatalities.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander sustained minor injuries and refused treatment, police said.

Two people of interest are being questioned by police and Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.